Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 784,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. The firm had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $2,914,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $2,891,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 188.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 187,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 122,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.