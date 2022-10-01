CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

CAPL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,203. The company has a market cap of $708.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.79. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CrossAmerica Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.89%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $164,924.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 161,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading

