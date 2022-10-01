CroxSwap One Day Volume Reaches $30,835.00 (CROX)

CroxSwap (CROX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One CroxSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CroxSwap has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. CroxSwap has a market cap of $27,115.88 and $30,835.00 worth of CroxSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069610 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10641761 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About CroxSwap
The Reddit community for CroxSwap is https://reddit.com/r/croxswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CroxSwap’s official Twitter account is @croxswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
