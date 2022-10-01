CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CSX Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,138,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,119,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

