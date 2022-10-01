Culbertson A N & Co Inc Acquires 2,026 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,913,000 after acquiring an additional 167,097 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $154,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

WFC opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.