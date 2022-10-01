Culbertson A N & Co Inc Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,506 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 14.0% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 7.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

