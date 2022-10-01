Culbertson A N & Co Inc Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

