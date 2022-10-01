Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $4.09 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $213.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.68 and a 200-day moving average of $247.25.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

