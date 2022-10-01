Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 113,270 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,348,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.03 and a 200-day moving average of $204.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

