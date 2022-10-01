Culbertson A N & Co Inc Purchases 3,250 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 1.4 %

GIS opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

