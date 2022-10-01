Culbertson A N & Co Inc Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $41,777,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 57,273 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.