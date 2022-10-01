CumRocket (CUMMIES) Price Tops $0.0028

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. CumRocket has a market cap of $3.48 million and $36,649.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CumRocket coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CumRocket has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004609 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.46 or 0.01617727 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00035018 BTC.

About CumRocket

CumRocket is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2021. CumRocket’s total supply is 1,254,771,422 coins. The Reddit community for CumRocket is https://reddit.com/r/CumRocket. The official website for CumRocket is cumrocket.io. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CumRocket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CumRocket is a deflationary token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. This is a token that rewards holders and punishes sellers, which can encourage a steadier price action. CumRocket is a community project, meaning that the community will be involved in the development of the project, each member will be able to participate in discussion and submit ideas. CumRockets main goal is to tap into the porn industry and provide a novel 18+ NFT marketplace where users will be able to buy, sell, swap and collect exclusive 18+ content. As well as a platform that creators can charge for private content, where they get paid in crypto and tipped in $CUMMIES.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumRocket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CumRocket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CumRocket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

