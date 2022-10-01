Curio Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $85.00 (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Curio coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Curio has a market capitalization of $55,106.97 and approximately $85.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curio has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.44 or 1.00092424 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007026 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065349 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003362 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010367 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005556 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00065575 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082897 BTC.
About Curio
Curio is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.