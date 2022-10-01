CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $19,643.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010941 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io/en-us. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications.The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions.The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain.”

