Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.39

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 33020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Cymat Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

