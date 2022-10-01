Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Trading Down 9.3%

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) shares fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.00. 5,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 717,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYXT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $395,283.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,109.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $395,283.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,109.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105. 73.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

