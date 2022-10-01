D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Update

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the August 31st total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of D and Z Media Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNZ. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get D and Z Media Acquisition alerts:

D and Z Media Acquisition Stock Performance

DNZ opened at $9.87 on Friday. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

About D and Z Media Acquisition

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.