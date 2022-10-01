Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $8.80

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Daiwa Capital Markets from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIPS. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.76.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Up 1.1 %

Vipshop stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,520,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,602,000 after acquiring an additional 128,383 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 84,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,050.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 96,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 87,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,079,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.