Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Increased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.

Insider Activity

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $258.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

