Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Raised by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,105 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up 1.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.87% of Darling Ingredients worth $180,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after acquiring an additional 208,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after buying an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,576,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,818,000 after buying an additional 124,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after buying an additional 181,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.15. 1,606,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

