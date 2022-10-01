Databroker (DTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $342.00

Databroker (DTX) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $342.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

