Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Up 73.0% in September

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the August 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

Shares of DWSN stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,010,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 91,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

