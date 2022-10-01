Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Up 73.0% in September

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSNGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the August 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

Shares of DWSN stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,010,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 91,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.