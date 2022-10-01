DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,428.94

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,428.94 ($65.60) and traded as low as GBX 4,562 ($55.12). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,623 ($55.86), with a volume of 216,363 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCC. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($67.06) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($90.62) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,852 ($82.79).

DCC Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,015.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,422.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,483.86.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

