Decentral Games Price Down 12.3% This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $51,890.00 and $587,835.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentral Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds.decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

