Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $158,600.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069690 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10653982 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology.The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

