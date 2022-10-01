DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $38.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005245 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00019110 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,736,221 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.