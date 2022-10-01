Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.10 and last traded at $84.10. Approximately 13,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 607,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEN. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Denbury by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 253,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after buying an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,302,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,141,000 after buying an additional 556,348 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.