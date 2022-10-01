DEUS Finance (DEUS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65,956.00

DEUS Finance (DEUS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. DEUS Finance has a total market capitalization of $998,989.00 and approximately $65,956.00 worth of DEUS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEUS Finance has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEUS Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $37.35 or 0.00193546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEUS Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEUS Finance

DEUS Finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2021. DEUS Finance’s total supply is 26,747 coins. DEUS Finance’s official Twitter account is @DeusDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEUS Finance’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEUS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEUS Finance Evolution is a marketplace of decentralized financial services that provides the infrastructure for others to build financial instruments, such as synthetic stock trading platforms, options and futures trading, and more.$DEUS is the protocol token of the DEUS Finance ecosystem. $DEUS represents the fractional portion of our stablecoin, $DEI. $DEI is used as collateral for every financial instrument and protocol built on top of DEUS infrastructure. For every $DEI that is minted, the $DEUS portion is burned, creating deflationary pressure on the $DEUS token supply.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEUS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEUS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEUS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEUS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEUS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.