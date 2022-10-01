Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading 3.4% Higher

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €22.70 ($23.16) and last traded at €22.70 ($23.16). 28,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.96 ($22.41).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Deutsche EuroShop Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Further Reading

