Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Devolver Digital Price Performance

DEVO opened at GBX 74 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.31. Devolver Digital has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 222 ($2.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £327.27 million and a P/E ratio of 1,057.14.

Devolver Digital Company Profile

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

