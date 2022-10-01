DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 1,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 596,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DICE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

