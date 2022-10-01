DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 1,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 596,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DICE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.
DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.