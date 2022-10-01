DigiByte (DGB) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $149.84 million and $3.29 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000112 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,688,650,207 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.io. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
