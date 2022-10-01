Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0586 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00273986 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016958 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002498 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003972 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

