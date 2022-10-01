DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $624,980.00

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $624,980.00 and approximately $1,242.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00315071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00132383 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064906 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00044397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BMW512 / Echo512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,108,290,780 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is digitalnote.biz.

DigitalNote Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall.DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

