DODO (DODO) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

DODO (DODO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, DODO has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a market capitalization of $130.50 million and $6.11 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

DODO’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone.DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

