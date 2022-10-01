Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $270.55 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.29 billion and approximately $270.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00274062 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001249 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016953 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 136,310,366,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

