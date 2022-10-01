Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

DG stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

