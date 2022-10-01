Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.32.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ traded down $6.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.20. 589,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,603. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $310.07 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.63.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,368,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after buying an additional 231,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

