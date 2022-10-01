Don-key (DON) Price Reaches $0.0321 on Top Exchanges

Don-key (DON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $32,188.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010941 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Don-key Coin Profile
Don-key’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Don-key’s official website is don-key.finance. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Don-key
