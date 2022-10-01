dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Up 90.9% in September

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

dormakaba Price Performance

Shares of DRRKF stock opened at $467.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.44. dormakaba has a one year low of $467.00 and a one year high of $467.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on dormakaba from CHF 677 to CHF 590 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

