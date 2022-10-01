Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $836,978.48

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $836,978.48 and approximately $17,042.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CRYPTO:DUCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

