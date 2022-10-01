Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dunxin Financial Trading Up 5.3 %

DXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 44,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,719. Dunxin Financial has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

