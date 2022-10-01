Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.50.

Shares of DND opened at C$17.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 50.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.86. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$11.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

