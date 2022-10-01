Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $34.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

