Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.64. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 107.10%. The company had revenue of $256.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 14,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $252,463.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,159.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 14,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $252,463.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $1,088,474 over the last ninety days. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,537,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,270,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,644,000 after acquiring an additional 130,695 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121,678 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,551,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after acquiring an additional 308,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

