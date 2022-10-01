Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

EBMT opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.58. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,984.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

