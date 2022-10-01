Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 23.4% in September

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commons Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EOI opened at $14.10 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

