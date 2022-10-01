Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EIM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 426,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,343. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 224.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

