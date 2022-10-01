Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of EIM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 426,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,343. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $13.68.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
