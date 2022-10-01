ECOMI Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. ECOMI has a total market cap of $259.95 million and $536,056.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ECOMI has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ECOMI

ECOMI (OMI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 205,188,259,949 coins and its circulating supply is 581,910,045,187 coins. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

