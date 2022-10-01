Eden (EDN) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Eden (EDN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Eden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $346,858.06 and $93.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,324.05 or 0.99984561 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064649 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00064874 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082892 BTC.

About Eden

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eden

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

